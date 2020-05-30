© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Divide & Conquer: The Ultimate Strategy
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
47 views • May 30, 2020
What is happening in Minnesota is being accelerated by the media, Democrats, and deep state globalists. They failed at their plandemic COVID-1984 sham, but these psychopaths have been using everything they can to destroy this country. We must stop them or they will win. This is ultimately a spiritual war and we must fight from that battlefield.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.