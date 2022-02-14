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Charlie Ward: We're in a third world war between the good reset and the bad reset [Chinese subtitle] 查理·沃德：我們正處於好的重置（量子金融體系）對抗壞的重置（大重構）的第三次世界大戰當中
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310 views • February 14, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.bitchute.com/video/02D65ZsONlxn
原影片出處： https://www.bitchute.com/video/02D65ZsONlxn
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