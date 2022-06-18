China Mainland Netizens Asked Why Zhao Lijian Could Access Twitter

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https://gnews.org/post/p6o8603b
06/16/2022 Some mainland netizens asked why Zhao Lijian could access Twitter and said that they also wanted to use Twitter. House Republicans proposed ban on the use of the US social media by senior Chinese officials, unless the CCP allows the US officials to participate in social media platforms in China