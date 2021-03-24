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CV-19 Test contains Carcinogen "EO" ~ No plague will come near thy dwelling ~ [Psalm 91:10].
Intercessor2028
Intercessor2028
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273 views • March 24, 2021
According to some sources, people are dying of "brain hemorrage" after getting the CV-19 Test. The swaps contain a carcinogen called "Ethylene Oxide" which is the biggest cancer causing chemical listed on the cancer research website. This carcinogen causes leukemia, brain cancers and tumors. Excuse the swearing in this video but it was worth uploading it for the sake of sharing the truth.

# They're VACCINATING us through nasal test swabs targeting brain (Biohacking P.1) https://silview.media/2020/11/26/they-can-vaccinate-us-through-nasal-test-swabs/
# The Walking Servers (Humans). Learn about DNA Storage, DNA Privacy & Biohacking https://silview.media/2021/01/21/the-walking-servers-dont-be-one-learn-about-dna-storage-dna-privacy-and-biohacking-documentary/
# Microsoft 2016: “We can program complex behaviors using DNA”. 3-strand DNA confirmed https://silview.media/2021/03/01/microsoft-2016-we-can-program-complex-behaviors-using-dna-3-strand-dna-confirmed/
# Chinese Gov't harvesting DNA https://silview.media/2021/03/24/bill-gates-big-techs-chinese-darlings-worlds-top-dna-harvesters-cloners-uighur-persecuters-biohacking-p-4/
# Attempted Mass Genocide MagnetGate Hypothesis From Medical Doctor #MagnetChallenge (Dr. T) https://www.brighteon.com/34513621-d9f8-4828-90fd-684344363ac6
==
# Miri AF https://miriaf.webs.com/site-index [UK CV-19 formal letters you can use].
# You have the right "not" to be vaccinated, see web links https://www.fda.gov/media/134922/download
# Truth Unmasked http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/welcome.html [US CV-19 Letters you can use].
# Yellow Card UKC https://yellowcard.ukcolumn.org/yellow-card-reports
# No jab for me https://nojabforme.info/
# Covid Unmasked https://covid-unmasked.net/
# Health Impact News https://healthimpactnews.com/ and https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HlyeDvlqcVJm/
# Health Impact https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/german-microbiologist-they-are-killing-people-with-these-covid-vaccines-to-reduce-the-worlds-population/
# Class-Action Lawsuit Announced against Perpetrators of Pandemic Hoax https://redpilluniversity.org/2020/11/15/class-action-lawsuit-announced-against-perpetrators-of-pandemic-hoax/
Keywords
testsvaxxcv19
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