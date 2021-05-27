BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

NOBLE PRIZE WINNER MONTAGNIER "VACCINES ARE CAUSING STRONGER VARIANTS" & VACCINATION DEATH CHARTS
What is happening
What is happening
9780 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
2127 views • May 27, 2021
Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers

Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio


Important interview with 2008 Noble Prize winner Dr. Luc Montagnier who won the prize for his discovery of human immunodeficiency virus. This video features the bombshell interview with Dr. Luc Montagnier who shares his concerns of the COVID "vaccines" with the public. He also warns that the vaccine creates variants that cause the deaths to spike after vaccinations. We will continue to see more death depending on the number of people vaccinated, the continuing booster shots, and what treatments are used in each country. Long term effects are still to be determined and are of great concern.

Sources: Hold-Up Media (France) and @BritishBennyBoy (Twitter)

Support this program by joining Ebener or SarahWestall.tv - Subscribe at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe

To buy the lowest price silver and gold in the country, Contact [email protected] - tell him "Sarah Sent You" to guarantee the best prices.

Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop-3/

Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe

MUSIC CREDITS: "Percussion" by Luke Neumann licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Keywords
fearvaccinejabsarah westallinjectionbusiness game changers radiovariants
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

12 Common Foods Raising Cancer Concerns: Which Ones Deserve a Closer Look?

Zoey Sky
&#8220;Vaccine Education for Mama Bears&#8221; on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family&#8217;s search for answers

“Vaccine Education for Mama Bears” on BrightU: Vaccine laws, parental rights and a family’s search for answers

Belle Carter
Study Links Higher Pulse Intake to 19% Lower Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Disease

Study Links Higher Pulse Intake to 19% Lower Prevalence of Cardiometabolic Disease

Coco Somers
Report Says Decline in Teens Identifying as Gay or Bisexual Is &#8220;Free Fall&#8221;

Report Says Decline in Teens Identifying as Gay or Bisexual Is “Free Fall”

Morgan S. Verity
Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Study finds gentle yoga, not intense exercise, best for lowering stress hormones

Willow Tohi
Peanuts Have More Protein, Pistachios More Fiber, Nutrition Data Shows

Peanuts Have More Protein, Pistachios More Fiber, Nutrition Data Shows

Coco Somers
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy