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SOULED OUT - S 9: Ep 4
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29 views • April 06, 2022
SHOW START // 51:07

BQQM! How are all my people doing today?!

Apologies for the delay on this episode. As you'll find out at the start of the show -- my #PreSonus interface bricked on me and set me back a few days. And of course with the new real-estate venture I'm frickin' busy as ever!

This show is packed with quite a lot to chew on as we are making up for some lost time.

Some amazing announcements in-house since we're coming down from the amazing interview I just did with Sean Danielsen from Smile Empty Soul.

Some local, Wisconsin-based news for you. Ongoing commentary on the world at large. Russia/Ukraine narrative collapse. Don't Say Gay / LGBTQIA+ madness. Pfizer document dump shows they are playing murder-death-kill with the entire planet. The Great Awakening and how it seems to be moving along quite nicely.

As usual -- so much to talk about -- and so little time!

Shout out to YOU and all of our awesome supporters! Thank you for all you do! Much love!

Enjoy!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy