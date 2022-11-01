CNN ABOUT TO TAKE FINAL PLUNGE OFF OF CLIFF

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Town hall reports, There will be another round of layoffs for CNN employees as viewer ratings continue to plummet. According to an internal memo that was leaked, CNN CEO Chris Licht, the liberal news outlet is facing “noticeable change. … that, by definition, is unsettling. These changes will not be easy because they will affect people, budgets, and projects.”