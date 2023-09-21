Incredible Inspirational MERI message on JEWISH New Year and TIME of RECOVERY. PLEASE SHARE!

Meri sharing a very significant MERI message on the JEWISH New Year 5784 which starts on the evening of 9-15-23 for 2 days. GOD has showed her that this YEAR will be a year of the OPEN DOOR, and we we will recover all that was lost. Your CHILDREN are coming back to the FATHER'S house.



