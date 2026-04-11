Alex Jones Full Show 4/10/26 is Trump be Control

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FULL FRIDAY EDITION OF THE ALEX JONES SHOW: Trump Admin In TOTAL Meltdown After Melania Contradicted Her Husband By Stating Epstein Case Is NOT A Hoax & That Congress Should Investigate! PLUS, Alex Jones Exclusively Responds To Trump’s Vicious Attack & Break Down What’s Coming Next! Roger Stone Joins Infowars To Defend President Trump Against Calls For The 25th Amendment & Challenges Alex Jones On-Air! FINALLY, Pentagon Panel Warns Congress America Is Under Mind Control Attack From Foreign Adversaries & Corporations, And Mind Control Experts Say President Trump Is Showing Signs Of Being Influenced By Directed Energy Weapons! Please, Watch/Share This Info! — 4/10/26