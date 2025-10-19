BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

John Klyczek: The Social Credit Cybernetics Merger of AI, Edtech, Fintech, & IDtech
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
410 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
75 views • 24 hours ago
John Klyczek discusses his latest research into how the Trump administration and PayPal Mafia are merging AI, edtech, fintech, and IDtech to form the social credit cybernetics system. We also go into overdrive and get esoteric beyond the Overton window, exploring how the Legacy Alternative Media (LAM) has been manufactured by The Powers That Be to steer us all toward their new order.


*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation

**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy (15% off with GEOPOLITICS) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

Expat Money Summit 2025 (20% off VIP with EMPIRE) https://2025.expatmoneysummit.com

Outbound Mexico https://outboundmx.com

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis https://societates-civis.com

StartMail https://www.startmail.com/partner/?ref=ngu4nzr

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics

Websites

Website https://www.schoolworldorder.info

School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education https://trineday.com/products/school-world-order

https://x.com/ProfessorTaoist

Unlimited Hangout https://unlimitedhangout.com/author/john-klyczek

About John Klyczek

John Klyczek has an MA in English and has taught college rhetoric and research argumentation for over a decade. His literary scholarship concentrates on the history of global eugenics and Aldous Huxley’s dystopic novel, Brave New World. He is the author of School World Order: The Technocratic Globalization of Corporatized Education (TrineDay Books); and he is a contributor to several publications, including New Politics, OpEdNews, and the Activist Post. Klyczek holds a black belt in classical tae kwon do, and he is a certified kickboxing instructor under the international Muay Thai Boxing Association. His website is https://schoolworldorder.info

*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)

Keywords
trumpblockchaineducationaicryptosocial creditcyberneticspeter thieldigital idfintechpaypal mafiaedtech
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy