THANK YOU BRIGHTEON

I apologize to readers, this is the Format that I use to post Bible Studies on Brighteon, the reason for this message is because I am touched by the great moral Courage and Integrity of Brighteon Moderators: no matter how bad and ugly the videos I post which show great Abominations in the Churches, they do post all these shocking videos!



Thank you Guys for being there Day and Night, Weekends and Holidays. By not rejecting my videos and Bible Studies which expose unscrupulous religious Leaders, you are greatly contributing to the work of exposing Darkness to the light of Truth.



I want to also thank, the Team of Brighteon Support. The first time I contacted them was because one of the Moderators does not like the videos I am posting and deliberately holds them under review for hours and hours so they would sometimes appear even all the way back on the 4th Page of New Videos, ensuring that they would not be viewed at all or would receive the less possible number of views. Brighteon Support did something truly amazing, they fought the Evil that was done to my Videos with Good! First, they saw that my account had over 20,000 Views so they immediately upgraded it to Unlimited User. And each time I reported that my Videos were targeted by this Moderator, the same videos were featured on the Page of "New Videos from Channels you follow" in the Religion and Spirituality Section. This would multiply the number of views these Videos would normally get. You are truly amazing human beings, you have my respect and Gratitude.



Without you Guys, the videos and Studies I am posting would have never been so successful. I am humbled by your great wisdom, work ethics, dedication and goodness!



This Moderator can hold my Videos for even longer period of time until they appear on the 5th or the 10th Page of New Videos, I came to the realization this is not at all a Problem. Do you know why? Because all the other Moderators and the Brighteon Support Team stand for Good, Righteousness, Truth and Light!