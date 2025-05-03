© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RT’s AI Roosevelt gives Biden a WW2 history lesson
'Russian forces destroyed and are destroying more armed power of enemies… than ALL other United Nations put together'.
Giving voice to another REAL quote the US can't silence.
Adding:
Trump's statement that US is main victor of WWII 'PRETENTIOUS NONSENSE' says Medvedev
'Our people laid down 27 million lives of their sons and daughters in the name of destroying the damned fascism. That's why Victory Day is ours and it is May 9!'