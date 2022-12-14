Dr. Paul Elias Alexander & Stew Peters: New Death Jab Side Effects!

Céline Dion Adverse Shot Reaction? New Death Jab Side Effects! Stiff Person Syndrome Listed In Pfizer Docs
Dr. Paul Elias Alexander joins the show to detail how Céline Dion is officially diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome!
Pfizer lists stiff-person syndrome as a side effect, amongst many other deadly injuries from the injections!
