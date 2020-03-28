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The Spirit of the Offerings: Sweet Aroma
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6 views • March 28, 2020
My commentary on the 202 Vayikra Torah portion.
Other videos cited:
Galatians Unearthed Part 13 of 21: Temple Sacrifices; Prepared Body; Once For All; It is Finished - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9pmQlcIpKo&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f&index=14&t=112s
Yeshua/Jesus the Burnt Offering - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psyitG54gmM
Bible verses covered:
Ephesians 5:1-2
Hebrews 10:10-14
Isaiah 53:10
John 15:12-14; 3:16
Philippians 4:15-20
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
Other videos cited:
Galatians Unearthed Part 13 of 21: Temple Sacrifices; Prepared Body; Once For All; It is Finished - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9pmQlcIpKo&list=PLmI6y1h4ekf5GFjt-L8rquIrRIhY0b12f&index=14&t=112s
Yeshua/Jesus the Burnt Offering - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=psyitG54gmM
Bible verses covered:
Ephesians 5:1-2
Hebrews 10:10-14
Isaiah 53:10
John 15:12-14; 3:16
Philippians 4:15-20
Donations: https://www.paypal.me/hthrun
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