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MUST WATCH: Dr. Peter McCullough Discusses New Study That Shows Pfizer’s Covid mRNA Vaccines Can MODIFY DNA in the Human Genome

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July 9, 2022

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/must-watch-dr-peter-mccullough-discusses-new-study-shows-pfizers-covid-mrna-vaccines-can-modify-dna-human-genome-video/









Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1bppw3-new-study-that-shows-pfizers-covid-mrna-vaccines-can-modify-dna-in-the-huma.html



