Simple Equipment Financing for Trucking, Construction Companies

APPLY NOW OR LEARN MORE:Simple And Fast Financing For The Equipment You Need.When The Big Banks Can't Help You, We Can.Get the equipment you need to grow your business!Don't sacrifice potential growth or profits.Up to $1M with a simple 1-page applicationTerms from 24-60 months24 hour credit approvalsNeed to lease equipment?There's no reason for you to pass on opportunities.Simple qualification processTop rated providersBased on annual revenue & time in businessA financing plan designed for you.Let us craft a plan that works for you.Purchase new or pre-owned eqiupmentAcquire commercial vehiclesUpgrade technology, software and moreEQUIPMENT FINANCING-Examples: Construction equipment,Dump Trucks,MRI machinesDentist ChairDoctor equipmentfarm equipmentx-Ray machinesWork vehiclesTrucksCopy MachinesRestaurant ovenPhone SystemsComputersANY EQUIPMENT FOR BUSINESSES (just not cars, trucks OK)Affordable Financing - You can spread out the term over 5 years- the monthly payment will be real low! It's far more affordable than just a loan which would be paid back in a year or 2.Qualification is simple! Do you qualify?The minimum qualifications of our providers are LESS intensive than those of banks. We focus on getting you quick approval and fast capital.Your revenue is valued most, RATHER THAN YOUR CREDIT SCORE.MORE AFFORDABLEOur fundings are typically up to 50% less expensive than a traditional merchant cash advance.FAST CAPITALYou submit your application and we provide you with a fast decision and funds.AUTOMATIC PAYMENTYou are setup with regular fixed payments so that you don’t have to worry about surprise obligations.Top Rated ProvidersWe only represent transparent, top rated and quick-turnaround providers who have already delivered over $10 billion to businesses like yours.BETTER THAN BANK:Banks are very HARD to qualify for! Our lenders WANT to say YES to funding! We have LESS qualifications, less paperwork and we do not care as much about credit scores!!1 Stop Shopping- you come to DAC and we go to all the top loan lenders/ capital advance providers and they compete to bring you the BEST Rates!LEGIT. Our parent company is 20 years old and traded on Nasdaq.What Is The Price Of The Loan?DAC loans are simple and transparent.You will be shown a loan amount and a total cost for that money.The Big Banks may disclose the interest rate, but rarely share the total cost of the loan.We will show you how much you can receive, and what the total payback will be.