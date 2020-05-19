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Simple Equipment Financing for Trucking, Construction Companies
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https://www.dacsmallbizcapital.com/equipmentfinancing.html
Simple And Fast Financing For The Equipment You Need.
When The Big Banks Can't Help You, We Can.
Get the equipment you need to grow your business!
Don't sacrifice potential growth or profits.
Up to $1M with a simple 1-page application
Terms from 24-60 months
24 hour credit approvals
Need to lease equipment?
There's no reason for you to pass on opportunities.
Simple qualification process
Top rated providers
Based on annual revenue & time in business
A financing plan designed for you.
Let us craft a plan that works for you.
Purchase new or pre-owned eqiupment
Acquire commercial vehicles
Upgrade technology, software and more
EQUIPMENT FINANCING-
Examples: Construction equipment,
Dump Trucks,
MRI machines
Dentist Chair
Doctor equipment
farm equipment
x-Ray machines
Work vehicles
Trucks
Copy Machines
Restaurant oven
Phone Systems
Computers
ANY EQUIPMENT FOR BUSINESSES (just not cars, trucks OK)
Affordable Financing - You can spread out the term over 5 years- the monthly payment will be real low! It's far more affordable than just a loan which would be paid back in a year or 2.
Qualification is simple! Do you qualify?
The minimum qualifications of our providers are LESS intensive than those of banks. We focus on getting you quick approval and fast capital.
Your revenue is valued most, RATHER THAN YOUR CREDIT SCORE.
MORE AFFORDABLE
Our fundings are typically up to 50% less expensive than a traditional merchant cash advance.
FAST CAPITAL
You submit your application and we provide you with a fast decision and funds.
AUTOMATIC PAYMENT
You are setup with regular fixed payments so that you don’t have to worry about surprise obligations.
Top Rated Providers
We only represent transparent, top rated and quick-turnaround providers who have already delivered over $10 billion to businesses like yours.
BETTER THAN BANK:
Banks are very HARD to qualify for! Our lenders WANT to say YES to funding! We have LESS qualifications, less paperwork and we do not care as much about credit scores!!
1 Stop Shopping- you come to DAC and we go to all the top loan lenders/ capital advance providers and they compete to bring you the BEST Rates!
LEGIT. Our parent company is 20 years old and traded on Nasdaq.
What Is The Price Of The Loan?DAC loans are simple and transparent.
You will be shown a loan amount and a total cost for that money.
The Big Banks may disclose the interest rate, but rarely share the total cost of the loan.
We will show you how much you can receive, and what the total payback will be.
https://www.dacsmallbizcapital.com/equipmentfinancing.html
https://www.dacsmallbizcapital.com/equipmentfinancing.html
Simple And Fast Financing For The Equipment You Need.
When The Big Banks Can't Help You, We Can.
Get the equipment you need to grow your business!
Don't sacrifice potential growth or profits.
Up to $1M with a simple 1-page application
Terms from 24-60 months
24 hour credit approvals
Need to lease equipment?
There's no reason for you to pass on opportunities.
Simple qualification process
Top rated providers
Based on annual revenue & time in business
A financing plan designed for you.
Let us craft a plan that works for you.
Purchase new or pre-owned eqiupment
Acquire commercial vehicles
Upgrade technology, software and more
EQUIPMENT FINANCING-
Examples: Construction equipment,
Dump Trucks,
MRI machines
Dentist Chair
Doctor equipment
farm equipment
x-Ray machines
Work vehicles
Trucks
Copy Machines
Restaurant oven
Phone Systems
Computers
ANY EQUIPMENT FOR BUSINESSES (just not cars, trucks OK)
Affordable Financing - You can spread out the term over 5 years- the monthly payment will be real low! It's far more affordable than just a loan which would be paid back in a year or 2.
Qualification is simple! Do you qualify?
The minimum qualifications of our providers are LESS intensive than those of banks. We focus on getting you quick approval and fast capital.
Your revenue is valued most, RATHER THAN YOUR CREDIT SCORE.
MORE AFFORDABLE
Our fundings are typically up to 50% less expensive than a traditional merchant cash advance.
FAST CAPITAL
You submit your application and we provide you with a fast decision and funds.
AUTOMATIC PAYMENT
You are setup with regular fixed payments so that you don’t have to worry about surprise obligations.
Top Rated Providers
We only represent transparent, top rated and quick-turnaround providers who have already delivered over $10 billion to businesses like yours.
BETTER THAN BANK:
Banks are very HARD to qualify for! Our lenders WANT to say YES to funding! We have LESS qualifications, less paperwork and we do not care as much about credit scores!!
1 Stop Shopping- you come to DAC and we go to all the top loan lenders/ capital advance providers and they compete to bring you the BEST Rates!
LEGIT. Our parent company is 20 years old and traded on Nasdaq.
What Is The Price Of The Loan?DAC loans are simple and transparent.
You will be shown a loan amount and a total cost for that money.
The Big Banks may disclose the interest rate, but rarely share the total cost of the loan.
We will show you how much you can receive, and what the total payback will be.
https://www.dacsmallbizcapital.com/equipmentfinancing.html
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