Mike Pompeo: The Issues of Ukraine, Taiwan and Iran Are Well Along in Happening

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02/18/2022 Mike Pompeo said on Fox News that the issues of Ukraine, Taiwan and Iran are well along in happening. Xi Jinping is going to move closer and closer and continue to try and put a stranglehold on Taiwan. That does not bode well for freedom and democracy on that island.