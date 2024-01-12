Update On The Lahaina, Maui Fire Devastation Zone In Hawaii

Jim Crenshaw





Jan 12, 2024





They Have Been Abandoned & Forgotten





“How's the rebuilding going in Lahaina? We'll see for yourself. What is it? 5 months after the fire? Nothing's been done.





No rebuilding. They put up some beautiful kids paintings right here to color, you know, to make it nice and bright with colors. But no rebuilding has started whatsoever. Meanwhile, people still have to pay mortgages and are getting eviction Notices. Even though their house burned down and they haven't gotten money from the insurance company yet because they're dragging their a*ses.





No Help For The Residents. BlackRock will soon begin construction on their new smart city. Where is Oprah?





You cannot vote in a fix to this. There is a way to get results but I cannot say what I would do. The government is on my a*s enough as it is.





Source: Wall Street Apes





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/Mu3aOrlbg9wa/