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Christina Bobb: Trump won. And the media lost its mind. (mirror)
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151 views • November 13, 2020
Christina Bobb explains the inconsistencies in the media’s messages and the truth behind Donald Trump’s victory. One America News Network
YT says: U.S. elections
The AP has called the Presidential race for Joe Biden. See more on Google.
Robust safeguards help ensure the integrity of elections and results.
HA HA HA hooooo ha what a riot!
What the Bible say is going to happen to the deep state swamp:
https://www.brighteon.com/601c11c4-f6ae-4c02-9797-6f2c6bbfb243
YT says: U.S. elections
The AP has called the Presidential race for Joe Biden. See more on Google.
Robust safeguards help ensure the integrity of elections and results.
HA HA HA hooooo ha what a riot!
What the Bible say is going to happen to the deep state swamp:
https://www.brighteon.com/601c11c4-f6ae-4c02-9797-6f2c6bbfb243
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