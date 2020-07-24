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Why journalism no longer exists | Trish Regan
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16 views • July 24, 2020
After House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's 'Trump virus' comments, political commentator Trish Regan comments exclusively on media standards amid a politically charged divide between lawmakers such as Pelosi, President Donald Trump, and more. - with Newsmax TV's Sean Spicer and Lyndsay Keith
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