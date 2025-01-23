BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LEAD BABY KILLER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
439 views • 3 months ago

Cecile Richards @CecileRichards "Just getting on a cross country flight and I’m wearing a mask - because of vaccines and boosters (thank you @POTUS) I have stayed healthy - right there with you."

10:03 AM · Apr 19, 2022

https://x.com/CecileRichards/status/1516462542423568395


###


Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, dies after battle with brain cancer

Jan 21, 2025

Cecile Richards, a feminist activist, former president of Planned Parenthood and daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, died Monday after battling cancer, her family said. She was 67.

https://www.youtubeDOtcom/watch?v=4QwWL7YCSWc

vaccinesplanned parenthoodpotusbrain cancerhealthyformer presidentwearing maskboosterscecile richardsfeminist activistann richards daughtercross country flight
