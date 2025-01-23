LEAD BABY KILLER KILLED BY VAX POISON INJECTIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cecile Richards @CecileRichards "Just getting on a cross country flight and I’m wearing a mask - because of vaccines and boosters (thank you @POTUS) I have stayed healthy - right there with you."
10:03 AM · Apr 19, 2022
https://x.com/CecileRichards/status/1516462542423568395
###
Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president, dies after battle with brain cancer
Jan 21, 2025
Cecile Richards, a feminist activist, former president of Planned Parenthood and daughter of former Texas Gov. Ann Richards, died Monday after battling cancer, her family said. She was 67.