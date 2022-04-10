【Ukraine Rescue】The CCP Is Behind the Russian Invasion of Ukraine. They’re Threatening Asia’s Peace and Security, Including Japan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Ukraine Rescue】04/08/2022 Nicole said in her interview with a TV station in Tokyo, Japan that we came to join this rescue not only to advertise our ideas but also to tell the world on behalf the Chinese people inside China who don’t have a voice that CCP is behind the Russian invasion of Ukraine.They’re threatening Asia’s peace and security, including Japan. They don’t represent the Chinese people. Most Chinese people are peace-loving. They want to take down the evil Chinese Communist Party to be free.