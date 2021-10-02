SURVIVAL EARTH LODGE HOUSE (2) - Building a complete and warm shelter to survive..!

Here is a complete shelter with a real fireplace and waterproof roof! A great shelter and one of my best shelters to survive in the woods! Friends this shelter, is exactly the shelter that you needed to survive! In this shelter I usually use dead wood and clay also part of a metal barrel that I just found in the woods! The way to make this shelter belongs totally to me with the traditional and material means found in place. I still have to finish the interior the finishes. At the moment I am in difficult conditions there are eating in the woods I show you in the other episodes with my adventures in the woods.. My little fireplace is really great, amazing warmth. Take a good look at how to make this shelter because it can save your life!Thank you very much to all for your comments and likes and for your support.Sincerely Athos#bushcraft #shelter #survivalShared from and subscribe to:Athos Outdoor Prospector