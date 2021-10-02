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SURVIVAL EARTH LODGE HOUSE (2) - Building a complete and warm shelter to survive..!
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425 views • October 02, 2021
Here is a complete shelter with a real fireplace and waterproof roof! A great shelter and one of my best shelters to survive in the woods! Friends this shelter, is exactly the shelter that you needed to survive! In this shelter I usually use dead wood and clay also part of a metal barrel that I just found in the woods! The way to make this shelter belongs totally to me with the traditional and material means found in place. I still have to finish the interior the finishes. At the moment I am in difficult conditions there are eating in the woods I show you in the other episodes with my adventures in the woods.. My little fireplace is really great, amazing warmth. Take a good look at how to make this shelter because it can save your life!
Thank you very much to all for your comments and likes and for your support.
Sincerely Athos
#bushcraft #shelter #survival
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Athos Outdoor Prospector
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAUGvqd9Zaski4MWoYi1etg
Thank you very much to all for your comments and likes and for your support.
Sincerely Athos
#bushcraft #shelter #survival
Shared from and subscribe to:
Athos Outdoor Prospector
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCAUGvqd9Zaski4MWoYi1etg
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