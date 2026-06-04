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Iran corners Trump as looming energy crisis bites - Prof. Marandi, Judging Freedom clip
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
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Tick-tock, tick-tock: Iran corners Trump as looming energy crisis bites

Iran has two tools in negotiations with the US: one is refraining from continuing the talks, the other is a potential strike on the Israeli regime, Professor Mohammad Marandi told retired Judge Andrew Napolitano.

💬 "The US needs a deal as soon as possible, because the energy crisis is growing and, according to energy experts, oil experts, and economists who are following the situation closely, the month of June is going to be very critical."

Why? The crux of the matter is that strategic reserves in the US and other nations are being rapidly depleted, and June could be a turning point.

Time is not on Trump’s side: if talks are stalled, he won’t get his deal; if Iran launches retaliatory strikes against Israel following Zionist attacks on Lebanon, the conflict will quickly escalate into war, and Trump wouldn’t get a deal either.
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iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
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