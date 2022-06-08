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Pride Month Overload, Conditioning Our Children
Patriot Strong
Patriot Strong
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63 views • June 08, 2022
Courtney started her journey in the podcasting world after misconstrued headlines from a Trump campaign rally caught her eye, because it just wasn't true. From that point on, she has worked hard to research and dig up the truth that mainstream media just isn't bringing to you! Follow Courtney and Patriot Strong on all the social media accounts, and streaming services.

Thank you all for supporting the show! In the past month (or so) Patriot Strong has started partnerships with three amazing companies that I fully stand behind!
My Pillow, My Patriot Supply and the Health Ranger Store!
Please feel free to use my links below to show continued support for myself and for these companies. If you feel led to make a donation to the show you can Venmo me @PatriotStrong | always appreciated.
- Courtney
My Pillow
Hi friends! I wanted to share something with you that I know you'll love. Right now over at mypillow.com Mike is offering some of the BEST and deepest discounts ever. You can open these discounts and more by using my code "STRONG" at checkout or by visiting www.mypillow.com/STRONG - My personal favorites are the towels, pillows (I'm a white level) and the slippers which are made with three layers of foam and padding!
Website: mypillow.com/Strong
Code: STRONG
My Patriot Supply
Food inflation is on the rise. Get ahead of the game put your mind at ease. It's as easy as ordering a Patriot Bucket from My Patriot supply! Long term storage lasting up to 25 years easy! 2,000 cal/day
Website: https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=6523844.159d5d
Health Ranger Store
Lab tested and approved supplements, superfood blends, organic coffee, water purification systems and more is what you'll find at The Health Ranger Store. If you follow Mike Adams you already know. Don't feed your body with crap supplements, nourish your body with the best around. Use my link below and start shopping and stocking up!
Website: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/?rfsn=6500611.4947db...
Stepon Socks - Patriot Gear and SILVER
So contrary to what B!den and his administration of fools what you to believe INFLATION is NOT GOOD. And it's going to continue to get worse, fast.
The dollar has lost and continues to lose value daily. The American fiat system WILL crash, and we will be on the gold standard once again.
Protect your assets and your future! Invest in 99.9% raw silver TODAY!
Use my link below!
https://www.steponsocks.com/PatriotStrong
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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