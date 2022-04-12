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X22 Report B 04. 12. 22.
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290 views • April 12, 2022
Ep. 2749b - An Informed [Awake] Public Holds All The Keys, Expand Your Thinking, Pain & Panic
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This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] has been played. The patriots know the playbook and they are removing all [DS] assets and ammunition. The [DS] is feeling panic and pain. The public holds all the keys, they just forgot how to the play the game. Momentum is building and the [DS] knows they will not be able to stop it. There more good people helping to bring down the [DS] system than people realize.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
✅ Rejuvenate Your Hair, Nails, Joints, & Skin Here: 🍃
Get 51% Off Here ➡️ http://www.healthwithx22.com/
This is my FAV trusted source ^^^^💪💪
The [DS] has been played. The patriots know the playbook and they are removing all [DS] assets and ammunition. The [DS] is feeling panic and pain. The public holds all the keys, they just forgot how to the play the game. Momentum is building and the [DS] knows they will not be able to stop it. There more good people helping to bring down the [DS] system than people realize.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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