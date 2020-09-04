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BANNED ON YOUTUBE - PROOF COVID IS ALREADY AN EXISTING CHROMOSOME IN YOUR BODY...NOT A VIRUS
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170 views • September 04, 2020
How do you like THAT?!?
COVID19 test Tariffs a full year before COVID supposedly existed
Thanks to the World Economic Forum and the World Bank you can now see this was preplanned.
I shared a video and a link.
Folks it's time to stop the political criminal elite now!
See it for yourselves!
There is no pandemic; there is only an agenda to steal your freedom and liberty along with your nation and its sovereignty.
https://wits.worldbank.org/tariff/trains/en/country/ALL/partner/UMI/nomen/h5/product/902780
Just in case it isn't clear from the video: CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT - look it up - it is simultaneously coronavirus and HUMAN CHROMOSOME 8
COVID19 test Tariffs a full year before COVID supposedly existed
Thanks to the World Economic Forum and the World Bank you can now see this was preplanned.
I shared a video and a link.
Folks it's time to stop the political criminal elite now!
See it for yourselves!
There is no pandemic; there is only an agenda to steal your freedom and liberty along with your nation and its sovereignty.
https://wits.worldbank.org/tariff/trains/en/country/ALL/partner/UMI/nomen/h5/product/902780
Just in case it isn't clear from the video: CTCCCTTTGTTGTGTTGT - look it up - it is simultaneously coronavirus and HUMAN CHROMOSOME 8
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