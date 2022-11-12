UNCENSORED: NO AMNESTY! NAMING AND SHAMING THE PEOPLE THAT SUPPORT KILLING CHILDREN Uncensored： No Amnesty! Naming and Shaming the People That Support Killing Children

Step Out The Matrix
The Matrix
As the world toys with the idea of a Pandemic Amnesty, we cannot forget that there are murderers in our midst. Many have woken up through the child vaccine schedule, so today Maria Zeee takes us through the names of those who are in support of the injections that are killing children, and their conflict of interest with big pharma, along with their big pay checks!
