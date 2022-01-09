Dr. Joe Nieusma Explains the Shedding Process and Healthy Solutions for Coronavirus

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TAKEAWAYS
How the “spike protein” in the shot wrecks havoc in the body
The shedding process of the inoculated and how it affects others
Why the inflammation caused by the shot is especially harmful to children
Why you should take the Health Optimization Prescription Evaluation and C60 Complete
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