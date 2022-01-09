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Dr. Joe Nieusma Explains the Shedding Process and Healthy Solutions for Coronavirus
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915 views • January 09, 2022
Dr. Joe Nieusma has over 30 years of experience in human exposure to drugs, chemicals, and biologics having done occupational toxicology for Big Pharma. He simplifies what the COVID-19 shot does to our cellular structure. Learn about his HOPE - health optimization prescription evaluation - which helps people get off unnecessary prescriptions and how C60 Complete is the best product on the market to naturally boost your immune system.


TAKEAWAYS

How the “spike protein” in the shot wrecks havoc in the body

The shedding process of the inoculated and how it affects others

Why the inflammation caused by the shot is especially harmful to children

Why you should take the Health Optimization Prescription Evaluation and C60 Complete


🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Health Optimization Prescription Evaluation: http://www.superiortoxicology.com/
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Keywords
toxicologybig pharmaimmune systemdrugschemicalsvaccineprescriptionsjabshotcoronaviruscovidplandemicjabbedc60 completetina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showjoe nieusma
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