F-15 EX Eagle II Conducts Live-Fire Weapons Test

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The US Air Force's newest fighter jet, the F-15EX Eagle II, recently hit a significant milestone. The F-15EX Eagle II conducted its first live-fire weapons test on January 25 over Gulf of Mexico. The US Air Force service is calling it an “end-to-end verification of the entire weapons system”.
#usairforce #F-15EXEagleII #HypersonicMissiles