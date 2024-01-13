Worldwide fallen angels' powers in our faces. Survival, War v. Saints- Benny Hinn & many others destroyed millions. He was once human but no more. Beware fake revivals/conferences will get worse

YAHUSHUA I Plead YOUR SHED BLOOD over this video of the fallen angels with their occult powers in this sickening church service that is mocking YOU. YAHUSHUA I pray in YOUR NAME and know YOU will Avenge this abuse. This is leading the masses to the coming son of satan the antichrist. It's a make believe-fake Gospel and Bible we rebuke it in YAHUSHUA'S NAME





this is a mirrored video





Please visit -





https://amightywind.com/home.html