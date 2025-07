The Satanic Vatican’s NWO Jesuits’ demonic system to control the world

📖 [Listen] KJV Bible Dramatized With Words

📖 [Read] King James Bible

The Preserved and Living Word of God

Alan Lamont exposes the Vatican, the first beast of Revelation 13:1-10, 17, 18. The Vatican is stupendously evil as she portrays herself as Christian when her church, the roman catholic church, is babylonian as they try to destroy biblical Christianity.





There’s NOTHING Christian about this evil entity: the satanic babylonian roman catholic church, as she is described in Revelation 17 and 18, is a counterfeit church. She is evil and satanic and her purpose is to control and again, she wants to destroy biblical Christianity but she won’t be able to.





With her Jesuits, they are controlling the world as through her black pope and the grey pope, Pepe Orsini.





The Vatican has always used and is using various organizations to do her dirty work so to as to present herself as innocent, being in the background, while her puppets like the Club of Rome, the United Nations, the big pharmaceutical companies and the World Economic Forum are moving forward with the Vatican's satanic objective of enforcing a satanic Vatican new world order in which the mark of the Vatican beast - weekly public SUNday rest and worship - will be the currency and passport to enable the world's citizens to do their daily business.





The elect and sealed saints of God will have none of this but will be heavily persecuted for not participating in satan's Vatican new world order and for not accepting the Vatican beast's mark of SUNday rest and worship, a false system of worship originating from pagan ancient Babylon.





Credits to Vatican666 & Follower of Christ777