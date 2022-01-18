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Letter demands Spotify silence Joe Rogan "misinformation" - wait, who signed it?
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42 views • January 18, 2022
Alison Morrow, January 14, 2022
Headlines are circulating that claim nearly 300 scientists signed an "open letter" demanding Spotify institute a misinformation policy and censor Joe Rogan after his interview with Dr. Robert Malone. I raise questions about this letter, what it says and who signed it.
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Headlines are circulating that claim nearly 300 scientists signed an "open letter" demanding Spotify institute a misinformation policy and censor Joe Rogan after his interview with Dr. Robert Malone. I raise questions about this letter, what it says and who signed it.
GET EXCLUSIVE CONTENT & SUBMIT QUESTIONS FOR INTERVIEWS!
https://alisonmorrow.locals.com/
+++++++++++++++++++++
BONNER WINE🍷:
https://alisonwinepromo.com
TWIN ENGINE COFFEE☕:
https://www.twinenginecoffee.com/alison
++++++++++++++++++++
OFF GRID-ISH LIVING CHANNEL:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC5ZpSZAfPsWQTKU5tSY1XAQ/
++++++++++++++++++++
ROKFIN:
https://rokfin.com/AlisonMorrow
ODYSEE:
https://odysee.com/@AlisonMorrow:6
PATREON:
https://www.patreon.com/alisonmorrow
MEDIA TRAINING & CONSULTING:
https://www.alisonmorrowmedia.com/
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