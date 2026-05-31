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Police Officer LYING on Arrest Warrant Application Leads to UNLAWFUL ARREST
America at War
America at War
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I love you John, and everything you do to expose Police corruption and blatant criminality. The issue I have here is a very simple one. WHAT GOOD IS HAVING POLICE "SWEAR AN OATH OR AFFIRMATION" under penalty of perjury when there is ZERO REPERCUSSIONS for telling a bald faced LIE which results in an innocent MAN or WOMAN being incarcerated???


And just charging them for perjury is also insufficient.

This is someone who is KNOWINGLY telling a bald faced LIE to a judge in order to obtain an arrest warrant!


Ever who signed those fictitious statements should

SPEND THE REST OF THEIR NATURAL LIFE IN PRISON!!!


While this is a cluster-f*ck from beginning to end, that is the BIG DEAL in this. When #Police choose to "Swear or Affirm" to damage on a vehicle which DOES NOT EXIST that is a #Crime.


NOT "a policy violation," NOT a "mistake," NOT an oversight....

IT'S A CRIME WHICH COULD HAVE CAUSED THIS WOMAN TO BE INCARCERATED FOR THE REST OF HER LIFE!


That is the equivalent, it's actually WORSE than murdering her!

Sentenced to spend the rest of your life in HELL is worse than death!

(Trust me, life in prison is worse than death!)


The cops responsible should get LIFE IN PRISON just like every other scumbag with a badge who lies to send people to prison!


original video:

Wrong Woman Jailed 13 Days For Triple Fatal Crash

https://youtu.be/6F_0iIaXGqA

Keywords
politicseviltruthirspolicegovernmentcourtlawfraudcorporation
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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