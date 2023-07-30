Quo Vadis





July 29, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Valeria Copponi for July 26, 2023.





Here are the words of Our Lady to Valeria:





Dear beloved children, today on my parents' feast, I bless you and wish to put you in their arms.





I have loved them so much and they, in their goodness, pour out on you all the goods that are granted to them by the Father.





Pray, that these difficult times will pass soon and make you enjoy all the days you have left to live on your earth.





Children, pray, pray, pray that all men who allow so much evil on your land may convert and instead of their wickedness, put goodness and mercy on all their brothers and sisters.





These last times are for them of conversion and their hearts beat in unison with all their brothers.





On your land, good is no longer distinguished from evil and this will only bring suffering.





My dearest children, I will never forget to be your Mother, entrust me with all your problems and I will try to change them into good and right things.





Pray more, my Son Jesus will bring to His Father and your Father, all your worries that will certainly change into joys.





I am with you, I promise you that whatever you ask me for your good, I will take it to Jesus who with his own hands will put into the hands of His Father.





Ask and it will be given to you, converting your hearts.





Mary, Holy Daughter of Saints Joachim and Ann.





Also on July 26, 2012 Our Lady delivered the following message to Valeria:





On the occasion of the Holy Names of my parents Joachim and Anna, I want to give you my eternal joy.





The family, which today is so mistreated, reborn, helped by your prayers, is recomposed as an example of my holy family. Society takes shape from the family and if it is sick, it infects the whole of humanity with its mistakes.





The family, as it was created by the thought of God, is that hearth that burns by the strength of the Holy Spirit, if the disturber manages to creep between the two spouses, putting all his jing and if the two give in to temptation, behold, the cell, blessed by God decomposes and dies.





My dearest children, today I encourage you to keep your families together; with prayer and example you can recover the immense value of this blessed nucleus.





Look to my holy parents, recommend them especially young couples who, being weak in temptations, destroy what is most sacred and fruitful,

losing orientation, resorting to the most serious of mistakes.





Children born of unions outside the sacrament of marriage will have a more difficult life and will have to fight with all of themselves to recover what their parents have lost: the sanctifying grace.





Put this very serious and very intricate knot in my hands and pray to the Father to listen to your prayers and dissolve him for the salvation of many souls.





Jesus preserves all the spouses from committing this serious lack, enlighten them and save them.





I, the beloved bride, promise to untie this knot for the glory of the Holy Spirit.





I bless all the families in the world, especially the disunited ones.

In the unity of the family is God.





Mary untying the knots.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A-ZbLJxrltc