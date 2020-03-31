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Hypocrites (The Liberator Ch #11)
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7 views • March 31, 2020
Hypocrites" is a continuation of the Liberator comic, an original cartoon story, covering Luke 11:37-Luke 12:12. In this passage Jesus gets angry, blasting the pharisees and lawyers for neglecting the love of God, by being more interested in looking good than doing good. Jesus goes on to teach his disciples about what real faith will lead us to do in practice - speak the truth.
Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
Christian Cartoons are a great way to learn more about what the Bible says. This channel exhibits cartoons and comics from different authors to help promote the teachings of Jesus Christ. It's great for the whole family!
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