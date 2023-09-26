Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
NBC forced to ADMIT Joe Biden is DONE in 2024: Polls show major problem for JB
channel image
GalacticStorm
2136 Subscribers
Shop now
95 views
Published Yesterday

Benny Johnson posted: NBC forced to ADMIT Joe Biden is DONE in 2024:


“60% of Democratic primary voters say they want options other than Biden in 2024 in the latest NBC News national poll. This is not a normal number for an incumbent”


@bennyjohnson




Keywords
white houseccppollingbiden crime familybiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket