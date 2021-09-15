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EntertheStars: DUNE Sneak Peek & Day of Atonement [15.09.2021]
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0 view • September 15, 2021
Yeshua's parents, himself and the disciples followed the Passover, as well as the other feast days.
So, I have made a personal decision to try and start following them.
I do not believe it is required for salvation, but I want to follow Jesus' example.
Pinned by EntertheStars 5 hours ago (edited)
Parable of the vineyard uses the Sign of Revelation 12 to pinpoint the Hebrew calendar and believes the current calendar is a month BEFORE the true calendar, placing the Day of Atonement one month from now.
I am not sure I agree with this because the sign of revelation came thousands of years after the feast days began and is mentioned nowhere else in the bible before Revelation.
So, how did early observers pinpoint the calendar when the sign had not been given yet?
Jesus, his parents and his disciples after his death all observed the feast days.
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/commentary/should-christians-observe-the-day-of-atonement
https://www.gotquestions.org/Day-Atonement-Yom-Kippur.html
https://www.learnreligions.com/day-of-atonement-700180#:~:text=The%20main%20description%20of%20the,to%20as%20%22the%20Fast.%22
The Fast isnt necessarily associated with Atonement in the New Testament and is only mentioned once...
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=acts+27&;version=KJV
Do not sacrifice a goat. Jesus died for our sins. no sacrifice necessary.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=leviticus+16&;version=KJV
Aside from "the fast" Mentioned in ACTS, Fasting cannot be connected to the Day of Atonement. It is a Talmudic law to fast.
https://bible.org/seriespage/chapter-1-fasting-old-testament-and-ancient-judaism-mourning-repentance-and-prayer-hope-g
4,844 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m8_s1Mo6GAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/day-of-atonement:a
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
So, I have made a personal decision to try and start following them.
I do not believe it is required for salvation, but I want to follow Jesus' example.
Pinned by EntertheStars 5 hours ago (edited)
Parable of the vineyard uses the Sign of Revelation 12 to pinpoint the Hebrew calendar and believes the current calendar is a month BEFORE the true calendar, placing the Day of Atonement one month from now.
I am not sure I agree with this because the sign of revelation came thousands of years after the feast days began and is mentioned nowhere else in the bible before Revelation.
So, how did early observers pinpoint the calendar when the sign had not been given yet?
Jesus, his parents and his disciples after his death all observed the feast days.
https://www.tomorrowsworld.org/commentary/should-christians-observe-the-day-of-atonement
https://www.gotquestions.org/Day-Atonement-Yom-Kippur.html
https://www.learnreligions.com/day-of-atonement-700180#:~:text=The%20main%20description%20of%20the,to%20as%20%22the%20Fast.%22
The Fast isnt necessarily associated with Atonement in the New Testament and is only mentioned once...
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=acts+27&;version=KJV
Do not sacrifice a goat. Jesus died for our sins. no sacrifice necessary.
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=leviticus+16&;version=KJV
Aside from "the fast" Mentioned in ACTS, Fasting cannot be connected to the Day of Atonement. It is a Talmudic law to fast.
https://bible.org/seriespage/chapter-1-fasting-old-testament-and-ancient-judaism-mourning-repentance-and-prayer-hope-g
4,844 views Streamed live 6 hours ago
EntertheStars
100K subscribers
https://youtu.be/m8_s1Mo6GAU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4/day-of-atonement:a
https://odysee.com/@EntertheStars:4
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