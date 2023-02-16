Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/alert-house-churches/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "After my last video/blog on the STATE OF THE CHURCH, there were so many people who reached out to me about how they are now church-less, because their churches were leading people astray and/or had become compromised.
Many shepherds of the flock have become "wolves in sheep's clothing." (Check out "Clergy Response Team")"
