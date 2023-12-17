Hamas published video by Hamas, Engaging IDF soldiers in Gaza - Dec 15th

Hamas published video by Hamas, Engaging IDF soldiers in Gaza
Quite rare footage of a successful attack by Hamas militants on an IDF position in the Juhr al-Dik area in the eastern Gaza Strip has emerged. During a short firefight, they managed to eliminate at least one Israeli soldier and loot equipment.
