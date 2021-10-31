© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hilarious False Flag Lie in Virginia Governor race to SCARE You
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • October 31, 2021
The McAuliffe campaign, in conjunction with the Lincoln project grifters, staged a false flag, having tiki torch bearing individuals show up in front of Glenn Youngkin's campaign bus, chanting, "we're all in for Glen!"
You know it had to be a democratic operation, because they inserted a black man for diversity amongst their tiki torch bearers.
The dishonesty of the Democrats and the media is off the charts. The people of the United States have to make liars pay for their sins, please elect Glenn Youngkin.
#virginia #falseflag #liars
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
You know it had to be a democratic operation, because they inserted a black man for diversity amongst their tiki torch bearers.
The dishonesty of the Democrats and the media is off the charts. The people of the United States have to make liars pay for their sins, please elect Glenn Youngkin.
#virginia #falseflag #liars
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.