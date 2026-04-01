Identity Politics Is A Zero-Sum Game

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Identity is no longer about acceptance; it is competitive.
It seems when you give these douchebags what they want, it will never be enough.
Not only does socialism fail in theory, it fails in practice.
They create a system where differences are exalted instead of similarities, which only results in conflict.
They end up turning on themselves.
The full segment is linked below.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (31 March 2026)