Identity Politics Is A Zero-Sum Game

Identity is no longer about acceptance; it is competitive.

It seems when you give these douchebags what they want, it will never be enough.

Not only does socialism fail in theory, it fails in practice.

They create a system where differences are exalted instead of similarities, which only results in conflict.

They end up turning on themselves.





The full segment is linked below.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (31 March 2026)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6392309985112