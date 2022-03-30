JCI 2022-02-22: A Teaser/Introduction To The Identity Of The 666 Beast With Steve Wohlberg

The 666 Beast Identified: What It Means to You from White Horse MediaSprouting With Steve: A Guide to Healthy Living with Pastor Steve WohlbergThe Disciples of Ra!: The shocking truth about “medicine”, viruses and vaccines.SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)* What must I do to be Saved?RepentIsaiah, Peter, Moses etc.* Who is the Antichrist and who are his people?Matthew 24Daniel 7* What is the prophetic significance of modern Israel?Evangelical mind.* My health is shot. Can you recommend a good diet for me?___________________* Matthew 24: the central component in the lives of all Israelites was Herod’s Temple. It was a mere shadow of what David and Solomon had built, that was destroyed in the judgment of Judah’s sins. Yeshua of Nazareth promised that it, too, would be destroyed for the same reason: because the system of sacrifices could never cover the sins of the people. They only had the purpose of pointing towards Him. Refusing to recognize and accept the Son of God, it was taken from them.* When Jesus predicted this, it shocked His disciples. They naturally assumed that the destruction of the Temple would bring His Return with the End of the Age.* II Thessalonians 21 Now, brothers and sisters, concerning the return of our Lord Jesus Christ and our gathering together to Him, we ask you,2 not to be soon shaken in mind or troubled, either by spirit or by word or by letter, as if from us, as though the Day of Christ had come.3 Let no one deceive you by any means; for that Day will not come unless the falling away comes first, and the Man of Sin is revealed, the Son of Perdition,4 who opposes and exalts himself above all that is called God or that is worshiped, so that he sits as God in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God.5 Do you not remember that when I was still with you I told you these things?6 And now you know what is restraining, that he may be revealed in his own time.7 For the mystery of lawlessness is already at work; only He who now restrains will do so until He is taken out of the way.8 And then the Lawless One will be revealed, whom the Lord will consume with the Breath of His Mouth and destroy with the brightness of His Appearance.9 The arrival of the lawless one is according to the working of Satan, with all power, signs, and lying wonders,10 and with all unrighteous deception among those who perish, because they did not receive the love of the truth, that they might be saved.11 And for this reason God will send them strong delusion, that they should believe the lie,12 that they all may be condemned who did not believe the truth but had pleasure in unrighteousness.* Matthew 2415 “Therefore when you see the ‘Abomination of Desolation,’ spoken of by Daniel the prophet, standing in the holy place” (whoever reads, let him understand),”16 “then let those who are in Judea flee to the mountains.”17 “Let him who is on the housetop not go down to take anything out of his house.”18 “And let him who is in the field not go back to get his clothes.”19 “But woe to those who are pregnant and to those who are nursing babies in those days!”20 “And pray that your flight may not be in winter or on the Sabbath.”21 “For then there will be great tribulation, such as has not been since the beginning of the world until this time, no, nor ever shall be.”22 “And unless those days were shortened, no flesh would be saved; but for the elect’s sake those days will be shortened.”