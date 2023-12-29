Israeli anti-war activist calls for the world to condemn Israeli leaders’ ‘genocidal language’ (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/RJZEU-13_dc?si=UqzVbqNfGjXZxzOd

15 Dec 2023

Atalya Ben-Abba, an Israeli citizen jailed for refusing to serve in the army due to her objection to the occupation, urges the world to condemn and speak out against the ”genocidal language” Israeli leaders are using against Gaza.





This video, produced by Voices Against War, showcases the 'genocidal language' used by Israeli political leaders since October 7th. It highlights their calls for Gaza to be 'erased' and labels Palestinians as 'monsters.' The video also includes Benjamin Netanyahu's own words, referring to Palestinians as 'Amalek,' which are the Biblical enemies of Israelis. The Bible calls for the people of Amalek to be killed completely with no remembrance of who they were.





