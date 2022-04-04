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How Cancer Cells Utilize Ion Channels #shorts
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72 views • April 04, 2022
Do you know what differentiates a cancer cell from a normal cell? 🧫
Saverio Gentile who is part of the department of medicine and medical supplies and part of the College of Medicine at University of Illinois Cancer Center explains the role of ion channels in the modulation of cancer.
According to Saverio, cancer cells utilize the mechanism of the ion channel to speed up the cell cycle. This results in faster cell cycle, which causes the rapid spread of cancer in some cases. 🏎️
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
Don’t forget to like and subscribe for more!
Saverio Gentile who is part of the department of medicine and medical supplies and part of the College of Medicine at University of Illinois Cancer Center explains the role of ion channels in the modulation of cancer.
According to Saverio, cancer cells utilize the mechanism of the ion channel to speed up the cell cycle. This results in faster cell cycle, which causes the rapid spread of cancer in some cases. 🏎️
What are your thoughts about this? Let us know in the comments.
Don’t forget to like and subscribe for more!
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