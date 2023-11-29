Create New Account
Biden is Funding a Terrorist Group Who is Holding Americans in a 7week Hostage Crisis!!
26 views
Published 17 hours ago

Kash Patel: Biden is Funding a Terrorist Group Who is Holding Americans Hostage & Murdering Chlidren | The Charlie Kirk Show


gazaisrealretaliationdeclaration of warkash patelamerican hostageshamas attack

