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5G Powered Graphene Based Nano-Tech in the Covid Jabs
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4531 views • March 13, 2022
Covid-19 Intra-body Graphene Nano-Network - Brief summary: https://docdro.id/00bxPDN
The nano-network is a set of objects and elements with the ability to interact
with each other through signals in the form of pulses, electromagnetic waves,
and electric fields, being also able to operate in the molecular spectrum.
• These components may be already assembled or pending self-assembly when
the conditions of temperature, magnetism, and environment are suitable.
• Within the nano-network, two types or strands can be distinguished:
1. The one that is fixed in the brain
2. The one that is fixed in the rest of the body
Brain nano-network:
• It aims to form a neuronal interface to interact with the cognitive, physical, and electrical
processes of brain activity for neuromodulation, neurostimulation, and neurocontrol.
• This requires the introduction of carbon nanotubes that serve to link neurons, shortening the
natural distance of axons. This can also be achieved with graphene quantum dots and
graphene nanosheets, although the literature makes explicit that single-walled carbon
nanotubes SWCNT or multi-walled carbon nanotubes MWCNT are the key element.
• The carbon nanotubes together with the hydrogel in which they are coated act as electrodes,
picking up the fluctuations of the electrical activity of the neurons, with sufficient sensitivity
to determine the segregation of neurotransmitters.
Diagram of the intra-body nano-network:
• Electrical activity can be transmitted through the carbon nanotubes as signals triggered by
the molecular activity of the surrounding brain tissue so that a map of the individual's brain
activity can be obtained in real-time.
• Since the carbon nanotubes are tubular graphene structures, they can propagate the
electrical signals to other components of the nano-network. These are the nearest
nanorouter or nanocontrollers.
• The nanorouters are responsible for receiving the electrical signal, decoding it, configuring
the data packets and the recipient of the information, providing MAC identification and a
destination IP address. Additionally, this information can be encrypted to increase the
security of the system and prevent bio-hacking.
• A nano-interface is required to transmit the signal outside the body, which could have several
functions, on the one hand, the encryption of the data packets and, on the other hand, to
increase the frequency, so that it can be propagated outside the body at an enough
distance.
arbon nanotubes generate a mesh
over the natural neuronal network,
which makes it possible to infer the
synapse and interfere in its
functioning using the appropriate
stimuli.
• New connection routes between
neurons are also generated, which
means that the natural networks
are no longer used in favor of the
new structure, allowing
neuromodulation, neurostimulation,
and monitoring of the individual's
neuronal activity.
The nano-network is a set of objects and elements with the ability to interact
with each other through signals in the form of pulses, electromagnetic waves,
and electric fields, being also able to operate in the molecular spectrum.
• These components may be already assembled or pending self-assembly when
the conditions of temperature, magnetism, and environment are suitable.
• Within the nano-network, two types or strands can be distinguished:
1. The one that is fixed in the brain
2. The one that is fixed in the rest of the body
Brain nano-network:
• It aims to form a neuronal interface to interact with the cognitive, physical, and electrical
processes of brain activity for neuromodulation, neurostimulation, and neurocontrol.
• This requires the introduction of carbon nanotubes that serve to link neurons, shortening the
natural distance of axons. This can also be achieved with graphene quantum dots and
graphene nanosheets, although the literature makes explicit that single-walled carbon
nanotubes SWCNT or multi-walled carbon nanotubes MWCNT are the key element.
• The carbon nanotubes together with the hydrogel in which they are coated act as electrodes,
picking up the fluctuations of the electrical activity of the neurons, with sufficient sensitivity
to determine the segregation of neurotransmitters.
Diagram of the intra-body nano-network:
• Electrical activity can be transmitted through the carbon nanotubes as signals triggered by
the molecular activity of the surrounding brain tissue so that a map of the individual's brain
activity can be obtained in real-time.
• Since the carbon nanotubes are tubular graphene structures, they can propagate the
electrical signals to other components of the nano-network. These are the nearest
nanorouter or nanocontrollers.
• The nanorouters are responsible for receiving the electrical signal, decoding it, configuring
the data packets and the recipient of the information, providing MAC identification and a
destination IP address. Additionally, this information can be encrypted to increase the
security of the system and prevent bio-hacking.
• A nano-interface is required to transmit the signal outside the body, which could have several
functions, on the one hand, the encryption of the data packets and, on the other hand, to
increase the frequency, so that it can be propagated outside the body at an enough
distance.
arbon nanotubes generate a mesh
over the natural neuronal network,
which makes it possible to infer the
synapse and interfere in its
functioning using the appropriate
stimuli.
• New connection routes between
neurons are also generated, which
means that the natural networks
are no longer used in favor of the
new structure, allowing
neuromodulation, neurostimulation,
and monitoring of the individual's
neuronal activity.
Keywords
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