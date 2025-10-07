Matt & Maxim Smith: Raising Renaissance Men in an Age of Weakness

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
To learn more, visit: https://www.thepreparation.com/
- Introduction and Guest Introduction (0:00)
- Guest Background and Initial Struggles (3:01)
- Explanation of the Preparation Program (4:44)
- Discussion on the Importance of Being a Virtuous Man (10:54)
- The Role of Women and Finding a Worthy Spouse (18:39)
- The Importance of Personal Agency and Self-Improvement (27:08)
- The Role of AI and Future-Proofing Oneself (43:38)
- The Importance of Competency and Real-World Knowledge (53:54)
- The Role of Time and Time Preference (1:00:11)
- The Role of Robots and Automation in Homesteading (1:04:57)