Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Eeelon Musk, Global Government Frontman, USA to CHINA. Shiva4President.com
Dr. SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD
Streamed live on Jun 1, 2023
Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Eeelon Musk, Global Government Frontman, USA to CHINA. In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, reveals that Elon Musk is colluding with China's state-run media for his own business interests, and is simultaneously cooperating with Western global oligarchs to advance their agenda for global government. Prepare for a thought-provoking exploration into the interconnections and their potential impact on the world stage with this political systems analysis. Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation. Dr. SHIVA’s most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, “Pro-” and “Anti-” – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution. To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar. Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com. Be the Light! Dr.SHIVA e:[email protected] w:vashiva.com w:TruthFreedomHealth.com Twitter: @va_shiva Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/va.shiva.ayy... YouTube: / @drvashiva Gab: https://gab.com/ShivaAyyadurai Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/DrSHIVA Telegram: https://t.me/vashiva Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/OBgu... Odysee: https://odysee.com/@drvashiva Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/VASHIVA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@drvashivaShow less
