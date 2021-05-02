The Wicked Won't Get Away With Their Crimes

Follow me on Telegram https://t.me/endtimehour​Turn off the TV. It is not real. It is fake news. Journalism is completely dead in the mainstream. They are just spouting the narrative of their controllers. They will be judged for their wicked deeds. Just like the martyrs under the alter, many cry out for justice today. God says, “Be still. I will fight your battle”. Those who want to control us think they are gods. They are totally deceived. The reality is they will be destroyed by fire. Judgement is coming. So rest. Be at peace. Stay in a place of knowing God is in control. He won’t be late. He will be on time. He will judge the wicked, and those who have overcome will live in paradise with Christ forever.